The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a report of a rape “that may have involved an unnamed member of the department,” officials confirmed Monday afternoon.

As a result of the investigation, which began Sunday, the department pulled 115 patrol vehicles out of service — at a time when officials say patrols are badly short staffed — so they could be processed for potential evidence, said Matt Jablow, a police spokesman.

Jablow said a woman who came forward to report she had been raped did not allege that an assault occurred in a patrol vehicle but that she had been in a patrol vehicle at some point. By having crime technicians process the vehicles, detectives were hoping to identify the person the woman was with, Jablow said.

The department said detectives “are working to quickly identify any officers who may have been involved, and fully establish the facts of the case.”

The department would not describe the woman’s specific allegations or say when or where the assault is alleged to have occurred.

However, according to an internal memo distributed Monday to some city police officers and obtained by the Baltimore Sun, the woman reported that she was near the Charles Village Pub on Sunday night when she met a man named Rick, who appeared to be a police officer.

She reported the man then took her to a residential area near Camden Yards and forced her to have sex before dropping her back in the Charles Village area about 11 p.m., the memo said.

The woman went to a hospital to report the incident Monday morning, and the Sex Offense Unit is investigating, the memo said.

On Monday, Jablow said officials were still trying to determine which of the 115 vehicles would have to be processed for evidence. He said they are being released for use after being processed, and the department was working to minimize the impact of the loss of cars on the daily crime fight. The department has 410 marked cars assigned to patrol, he said.

“We will be doubling up in some cars,” he said, referring to two officers riding in each of the cars still in use.

Dozens of white patrol vehicles sat unused in the lots of multiple police district stations Monday morning. Jablow said the department was processing vehicles all across the city.

Sgt. Mike Mancuso, the police union president, said the union had “no official information relative to an investigation.”

Union and city officials have for years said that the department has too few officers to patrol the city — even when they have enough to fill all their vehicles — and that the shortage has negatively affected public safety.

— Baltimore Sun

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news