A Baltimore police officer was shot Sunday evening, officials said.

The officer’s wounds did not appear to be life-threatening, the Baltimore police department said in a Tweet about 8:30 p.m. The shooting had been reported on the department’s Twitter page about an hour and a half earlier.

Both messages said details were still being gathered.

Baltimore television stations indicated that the incident had occurred neart West Fatette Street and North Tremont Avenue. The site is in an area of two and three story brick buildings, about one mile northwest of the inner harbor.