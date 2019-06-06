A Baltimore police sergeant was suspended from the force after being charged with falsely arresting a man earlier this week, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Thursday night.

The police commissioner and State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Harrison said authorities charged Sgt. Ethan Newberg with second-degree assault, false imprisonment and misconduct in connection with an arrest Newberg made earlier this week in the 2300 block of Ashton Street in the Southwest District.

Harrison said the charges followed a review of body camera footage from the stop by himself and the department’s public integrity bureau. The footage depicts Newberg chasing down a passerby who criticized him for placing another man on a wet sidewalk during a stop.

The commissioner said the sergeant claimed he was running a warrant check on a man when a second man came along and verbally challenged the officer, becoming combative and aggressive.

But, Harrison said, “the body-worn camera video that I reviewed tells a much different story.”

According to the commissioner, the camera footage showed the man calmly walking away as Newberg chased him down. It also showed a second officer tackling the man and placing him in handcuffs, Harrison said.

“From what I saw, the man did nothing to provoke Sergeant Newberg, whose actions were not just wrong but deeply disturbing and illegal,” said Harrison, who announced the charges at a news conference. “This type of behavior cannot and will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

Harrison said the charges were necessary to restore community trust.

Newberg is a 24-year member of the department, Harrison said. Attorney information for Newberg was not immediately available Thursday night.

