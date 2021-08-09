Police negotiation teams arrived and made contact with the individual, Briscoe said.
Shortly after 3 a.m. Monday, the man came to the door of the house and fired his weapon, Briscoe said. At least one officer returned fire, striking and killing the man, she said.
A medic provided aid, but the man died at the scene.
As of midday Monday, it was unclear how many shots were fired or if there were additional people inside the residence. The relationship between the man who was fatally shot and the people evacuated from the residence was not known.
“We are grateful that more individuals were not hurt, either individuals in the home, other neighbors or police officers,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. “We just ask that the whole entire city wrap their arms around this neighborhood and this family.”
Police have not identified the man who was fatally shot or the officer who fired.
The shooting is being investigated, which includes activating the agency’s body camera release policy, Briscoe said.
