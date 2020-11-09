Police said the suspect pulled up at the intersection of Ellamont Street and Westwood Avenue around 9:40 a.m., exited the vehicle and fired shots into the officers’ unmarked vehicle. At least one officer returned fire from inside the vehicle and struck the suspect multiple times, police said.

One officer and the suspect were taken to the shock trauma center, where the suspect was pronounced dead, police said. The officer has a gunshot wound to the upper thigh but is in good condition, Harrison said.

As of midday Monday, it was unknown whether the suspect is associated with the domestic violence warrant. Police had not identified the suspect or the injured officer.

Harrison said that the officers had body-worn cameras but that because they were in covert capacity, it is not known whether the cameras were on them or turned on during the exchange of gunfire.

“This violence has to stop, but the members of our police department are proactive and were where they were supposed to be, doing what they were supposed to do and were attacked by a suspect who is now dead as a result of his actions,” Harrison said at a news conference Monday.

Mayor-elect Brandon Scott echoed the commissioner during the news conference.