City police are teaming up with state and federal agencies for a three-year program to fight violent crime, gangs and the drug trade.

Tuesday marked the city’s first session in the National Public Safety Partnership, a federal crime-fighting program with the U.S. Justice Department.

“We all understand what has to be done now,” U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur said at a news conference that day. “We understand that cooperation is critical within the police department, federal prosecutors, federal agents, and the State Attorney’s office.”

Spearheaded by President Trump in 2017, the National Public Safety Partnership provides an array of federal law enforcement resources to help cities reduce violent crime, specifically related to gun violence, gangs and drug trafficking. The collaboration will provide the city with access to new technology and crime analytics tools, training in new policing tactics and strategies, and an open door to federal law enforcement experts.

“This is about building capacity,” Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said, “training capacity, technological capacity, data analytics capacity, and human skill capacity.”

“What we have today that we didn’t have yesterday is the entire weight of the federal government,” Harrison added .



Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General Robert K Hur, speaks in the Brady Press Briefing room of the White House in Washington, DC in 2017. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Baltimore was not eligible when the program first selected cities back in 2017 because the city refused to cooperate with the Trump administration’s immigrant enforcement efforts. In June, Baltimore was selected as one of 10 cities to be part of the program’s new round of sites. The structure of the program is tailored for each participating city.

New Orleans, where Harrison formerly worked, has seen a decrease in homicides since joining the federal program in 2017. The city finished 2018 with the fewest homicides since 1971.

Harrison believed the collaboration is promising since “[New Orleans] had similar deficiencies that we do here, technology deficiencies and analytical deficiencies.”

The federal department that oversees the program also oversees the city’s consent decree, according to Harrison. The Baltimore City Police department will work with the federal justice department “to make sure any crime fighting initiatives that are made understand we’re in a consent decree,” Harrison said.

The partnership with federal agents is separate from the collaborative effort seen earlier this month, where the Baltimore Police Department made 64 arrests in a three-day operation with state and federal law enforcement agencies.

“We’re not only going to prosecute and incarcerate our way out of this problem,” Hur said. “We have to do other things in terms of treatment and city services.” Along with technical and analytical resources, federal agents will also help assist with community engagement.

“It’s going to take a whole entire government effort to change the culture here,” Hur said.

The public launch of the partnership followed Monday’s shooting at a methadone clinic in North Baltimore, where a veteran police officer was shot, and an employee at the clinic was killed.

“Gun violence was certainly on the minds of many of us yesterday morning,” Hur said.“We want nothing more to bring peace to our neighborhoods.”

“We need to do more.”

— Baltimore Sun

