A Baltimore statue commemorating the writing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” was found splashed with red paint Saturday with the words “Racist Anthem” sprayed on the sidewalk nearby. Police are investigating.

The 1914 statue in Patterson Park is the latest Baltimore statue to be vandalized. The Francis Scott Key monument in Bolton Hill was defaced in September. Key’s poem became the lyrics for “The Star-Spangled Banner.” It celebrated the 1814 defense of the city against the British.

In August, a video posted on YouTube showed a man taking a sledgehammer to a monument to Christopher Columbus near Herring Run Park. The narration called Columbus a “genocidal terrorist.”