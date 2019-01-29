Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby, right, shown speaking in 2016, announced Tuesday that her office would cease prosecuting people for marijuana possession, regardless of quantity or criminal history. (Steve Ruark/AP)

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced Tuesday that her office would stop prosecuting people for marijuana possession, regardless of quantity or criminal history.

Calling the move a monumental policy shift, Mosby said she has asked the courts to vacate marijuana convictions against nearly 5,000 people. These convictions have saddled thousands of Baltimore residents with criminal records and frustrated their job searches, she said.

“When I ask myself: ‘Is the enforcement and prosecution of marijuana possession making us safer as a city?’ the answer is emphatically ‘no,’ ” Mosby said.

Mosby also called on state legislators to support a proposal that would further empower her office to throw out a range of criminal convictions. She noted that street violence continues to besiege the poor minority neighborhoods that are most likely to see arrests for the possession of marijuana.

“No one,” she said, “thinks spending resources to jail people for marijuana is a good use of our limited time and resources.”

Still, it remains unclear how the policy change will play out in the streets. Baltimore Police officials did not attend the news conference. Mosby said she did not know whether they would continue to make arrests for marijuana possession.

“I don’t know what their intent is,” she said, adding that anyone arrested would be released.

A Baltimore Police spokesman said the department would announce later Tuesday afternoon a response to Mosby’s new policy.

Mosby pledged to continue to prosecute people for distributing marijuana. She said prosecutors will look for signs that marijuana was being sold, such as plastic bags, scales and other evidence.

“There has to be something beyond mere possession,” she said.

The shift in Baltimore comes amid a national trend of softening criminal penalties and even permitting the use of marijuana. Ten states and the District have legalized the use of marijuana by adults, said Olivia Naugle of the Marijuana Policy Project. She appeared beside Mosby and neighborhood leaders for the announcement at the nonprofit Center for Urban Families in West Baltimore.

“Decades of arresting people for marijuana possession did not make Baltimore safer,” Naugle said.

