One man was arrested, and police said they are seeking his brother.

Wednesday’s raid at the Circle Arms Apartments in the 2400 block of K Street NW was the second time in a week D.C. police have targeted what they described as a large-scale marijuana-selling operation in some of the pricier areas of the District.

AD

AD

On Sept. 25, police set their sights on a 5,220-square-foot carriage house with an indoor waterfall on Q Street NW near Dupont Circle. The property was once known for loud parties, but according to authorities it had transformed into a marijuana “pop-up” venue that attracted one seller from abroad. Police said they seized nearly 25 pounds of marijuana and hundreds of smoking devices and marijuana-infused candies, along with ledgers of sales.

Police raid mansion near Dupont Circle suspected of hosting marijuana party

People may grow and possess small amounts of marijuana in the District but cannot legally purchase recreational pot. Smoking small amounts is allowed inside private residences. The mayor is trying to legalize and regulate recreational marijuana dispensaries.

Allowing people to possess but not sell marijuana has led to confusion and prompted an influx of “pop-up” markets advertised through social media and designed to remain somewhat hidden from the general public and law enforcement.

AD

AD

Police continue to target selling operations and organized events where marijuana is used and distributed.

Cmdr. John Haines, who heads the D.C. police narcotics and special-investigations division, said that “we’ve seen quite a bit of an increase” in marijuana pop-ups and distribution organizations in the past two years.

Marijuana pop-ups thrive in District’s murky world of marijuana laws

He said organizers often try to skirt the law by asking for donations and then giving out “free gifts” that include marijuana, falsely believing that doesn’t qualify as an exchange of something of value, which is illegal if the exchange includes marijuana. He said organizers also sometimes rent rooms or houses for a short periods of time to help avoid detection of the events.

AD

“They rent a place on a Thursday for a party on a Saturday and they’re gone Sunday,” Haines said. “That limited exposure times makes it difficult for law enforcement to take any kind of action.”

AD

Haines said the parties and the distribution venues invite danger. “These marijuana parties bring a lot of cash,” he said, making patrons and organizers vulnerable to being robbed either of drugs or money, or both.

Authorities said the suspected drug operation in Foggy Bottom, first reported by WRC-TV, was found by accident. Court documents and a spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service said agents went to the apartment to arrest a resident who police said had failed to show up for a court appearance on a marijuana distribution charge.

AD

Agents were told that man had left the country, the court documents state. But that man’s brother was at the apartment, according to Haines, and the agents detained him after seeing the suspected drugs. D.C. police obtained a search warrant, and that led to the arrest of Jeffrey Bennett, 52.

AD

Bennett was charged him with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, a felony. A D.C. Superior Court judge on Thursday released Bennett, who also has an address in Silver Spring, Md., and set a hearing for Oct. 17. Bennett could not be reached for comment. His attorney, Teresa G. Kleiman, did not return calls to her office Friday.

Coast Guard lieutenant accused of plotting mass attack pleads guilty to gun, drug charges

A mystery 32 stories up: Is a grandfather, 68, leaping of the D.C. area’s tallest buildings?

IG at center of impeachment inquiry promised robust whistleblower protections when he took job

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news