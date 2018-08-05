A repurposed school bus carrying 14 adult members of a Latin American musical group crashed Sunday morning on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near Route 32 after its driver fell asleep, according to U.S. Park Police.

The bus hit the median wall and rolled several times, strewing gear and musical instruments, spokesman Sgt. James Dingeldein said, citing preliminary reports. He said 12 occupants were transported by ambulance for evaluation at a hospital , including three who had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash — which happened around 10 a.m. -- closed the southbound lanes for a time as police and other first responders worked the scene.