Montgomery County Police said this is a surveillance photo of a man who robbed a bank branch in a county supermarket on Sunday. It was the third Sunday robbery of the same branch this year, they said. (Montgomery County police photo)

A bank branch in a supermarket in Montgomery County was robbed Sunday, in what the county police say is the third robbery of the same branch on the same day of the week by the same person.

According to police, all three robberies occurred around the same time of day at the SunTrust branch in a Safeway store in the Rockville area. The first two took place Jan. 2 and Feb. 3. The store is in the 14900 block of Shady Grove Road.

In the most recent robbery, police said, a man went to a teller about 4:55 p.m. and passed a note demanding cash. The robber got an unspecified amount of money and fled, police said.

The accounts of the other robberies were almost identical.

The first robbery happened at 4:05 p.m., police said. The second was at 3:52 p.m.

In the first robbery, a surveillance photo showed a man in a baseball cap and sunglasses.

In the second robbery, photos show a man in a knit cap, a dark coat and sunglasses.

In the latest robbery, photos show a man in what appears to be a different knit cap and glasses with dark rims and clear lenses.

All the photos appear to show an African American man in his 20s or 30s. In at least two, he appears to have a mustache.

