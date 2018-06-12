For the most part, bank robbers who do not point a gun, use a note to demand money, and usually they hand it or slide it to the teller.

However, in a 9 a.m. robbery Monday on Connecticut Avenue NW in the District, the robber “threw a note at the bank teller,” the D.C. police said.

Then, the police said , he made a spoken demand for money.

In the bank branch in the 1700 block of Connecticut, police said he was given an undetermined amount, and fled.

Police arrived, and they said Paul Jones, 58, of the District, was arrested and charged with bank robbery.

It was not clear why the note was thrown.