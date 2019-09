Authorities said there is a barricade situation Wednesday morning in the 16th Street Heights neighborhood of Northwest Washington.

Few details were immediately available.

SWAT teams were called after police received a report around 4 a.m. for a possible burglary in the 5300 block of Georgia Avenue near 16th Street NW.

Several roads in that area are closed and it’s unclear when they will reopen. Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area.