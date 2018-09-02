The Secret Service made an arrest Sunday night near the White House after one of the bike-rack style security barriers was climbed, officials said. (iStock/iStock)

Even before the smash-hit musical opened, Washington D.C. had a street named for Alexander Hamilton, and on Sunday night the Secret Service made an arrest there after one of the auxiliary crowd control barriers in that area was climbed.

An “individual climbed over a security barrier (bike rack) in the vicinity of 15th Street and Alexander Hamilton Place,” the Secret Service said.

The climber “was immediately taken into custody by Secret Service Uniformed Division Personnel” the service said in a brief statement.

The site is near the southeast corner of the Treasury building, which is just east of the White House. A gate and guard booth are nearby. The White House grounds lie beyond a fence about 200 yards beyond.

Alexander Hamilton Place NW runs for about a block. Just to the north is the Treasury with its Hamilton statue, and to the south is the statue of Civil War general William Tecumseh Sherman.

The barrier in question appears to be one of those that are about eight feet long, and about 44 inches tall. With a large number of vertical steel members spaced several inches apart, they resemble bicycle racks. Hook-like structures at their ends allow them to be joined with other such barriers to run for many feet.

It was not known why the barrier was climbed Sunday night.