A co-defendant in the case, Brian Mark Lemley Jr., is expected to appear in court Thursday at 4 p.m. The third man, William G. Bilbrough IV, was sentenced to five years in federal prison in December.
In announcing their arrests in early 2020, federal authorities alleged that the three were members of a white-supremacist group and accused them of planning to shoot “unsuspecting civilians and police officers” during the Virginia demonstration.
Mathews specifically pleaded guilty to transporting a firearm and ammunition in interstate commerce with intent to commit a felony, being an alien in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and obstruction of justice. The final count is related to Mathews smashing his cellphone and dumping it into a toilet as federal agents were executing an arrest warrant at a residence in Delaware, according to court documents.
In court Thursday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Windom described facts that would have been established had the case gone to trial. There was no mention of plans for the Virginia rally. The narrative instead spoke about the Base and its goals, firearms possession, and Mathews’s status in the United States as an unlawfully present immigrant from Canada.
Mathews, Lemley and Bilbrough were all members of the Base, Windom said, and were afforded access to a secure messaging group operated on cellphones. In August 2019, Mathews unlawfully crossed the U.S. border from Canada. He was later picked up in Michigan by Lemley and Bilbrough, according to Windom. Mathews was ultimately taken to Chincoteague, Va., Rome, Ga., and Newark, Del., where he could conceal his presence in the country.
In fall 2019, Mathews attended a Base training camp in Georgia, prosecutors said. On Dec. 20, 2019, while staying in Delaware, “Mathews took steps to construct a rifle out of various weapons parts” and later fired a rifle at a gun range, according to court filings.
“In late 2019 and early 2020, Mathews and his co-defendants in the Base were assembling firearms and collecting thousands of rounds of ammunition with the intent to engage in serious criminal conduct,” said acting United States attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner. “There is no place in our country for racially motivated extremist groups that engage in violence.”
At the time, though, one of Bilbrough’s attorneys described his client as a naive young man who was consumed with fantasies, including going to Ukraine to fight against Russian-backed aggression.
“That’s pie in the sky, but that’s not terrorism,” said the attorney, Robert Bonsib. “A 19-year-old can be a knucklehead sometimes. You’ve got to decide whether he’s a knucklehead or a terrorist. He’s a knucklehead.”
While there is no federal statute dealing specifically with domestic terrorism, prosecutors in Mathews’s case will seek a terrorism “enhancement” at his sentencing.