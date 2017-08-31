CHARLOTTESVILLE — A judge is scheduled to hear arguments Friday on whether to dismiss a five-month-old lawsuit that has prevented this city from removing public memorials to two Confederate generals, including a statue of Robert E. Lee that was the focal point of violent clashes last month involving hundreds of white supremacist demonstrators and counterprotesters.

The Lee statue, in a city park, and a nearby statue of Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, also on public land, have become the latest epicenter in a national debate over the propriety of civic monuments honoring the Confederacy and how the history of the slaveholding Old South should be interpreted.

The racially tinged mayhem here on Aug. 12 in which a counterprotester was killed, catapulted normally quiet Charlottesville to global prominence and magnified a lawsuit that had gone largely unpublicized beyond the region. Demonstrators on both sides of the issue are expected to gather here Friday as attorneys in the case do verbal battle.

[One dead as car strikes crowds amid protests of white nationalist gathering in Charlottesville; two police die in helicopter crash]

No matter the outcome of Friday’s legal arguments, the hearing in Charlottesville Circuit Court is unlikely to be the final round in the fight about the statues, which has pitted the municipal government against the Virginia division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. The group sued Charlottesville in March, shortly after the City Council, by a 3 to 2 vote, decided to remove the two hulking bronze statues, erected almost a century ago.

If Judge Richard E. Moore sides with the city and throws out the lawsuit, the Sons of Confederate Veterans and its co-plaintiffs, including a descendant of the Lee sculptor, could ask the Virginia Supreme Court to review the ruling. In that event, lawyers said, Charlottesville might be barred from removing the statues during the appeal, although it is possible that the state’s highest court would decline to hear the case.

If Moore rejects the city’s motion to dismiss the matter, a date could be set for a trial before the judge, perhaps weeks or months from now. Lawyers said they were unsure whether Moore intends to rule on the dismissal motion from the bench Friday afternoon or wait to issue a written decision later.

Opponents of Confederate memorials across the South point out that most were installed not immediately after the Civil War but in the late 1800s and early 20th century, amid the rise of Jim Crow laws and a post-Reconstruction resurgence in anti-black violence. They argue that the monuments amounted to revisionist history, an effort to reassert white supremacy and give an aura of nobility and heroism to the long-lost secessionist cause.

Echoing like-minded heritage organizations, the Sons of Confederate Veterans asserts on its website that the memorials rightly honor “the tenacity” of the South’s “citizen-soldiers.” The Confederacy waged “the second American revolution” not primarily in defense of slavery but to protect “the underpinnings of our democratic society,” meaning states’ rights. “The preservation of liberty and freedom was the motivating factor,” the group contends.

Charlottesville’s Jackson statue was erected in 1921, and the Lee statue went up three years later. In February of this year, Charlottesville joined many other American communities in deciding to get rid of conspicuous memorials to the Confederacy. The council voted to sell each statue to the highest bidder and require the buyer to arrange and pay for the removal.

At issue in the lawsuit is a Virginia law that bars counties and other local jurisdictions from removing public memorials to war veterans.

When it was passed by the General Assembly in 1904, the law applied only to counties, and not to cities such as Charlottesville, which is independent of any county. The law was amended in 1997 to include cities.

Friday’s hearing will focus on whether the law should be applied retroactively, prohibiting cities — in this case, Charlottesville — from removing memorials that were installed before the amendment was approved in 1997. The city argues that the protection law does not extend back to statues that were erected in 1921 and 1924, but the Sons of Confederate Veterans disagrees.

After the lawsuit was filed, Judge Moore issued an injunction prohibiting the city from taking down the statues before he decides the case.

In the wake of the deadly Aug. 12 civil disturbance in Charlottesville, some Democratic lawmakers in Virginia have said they will seek to amend the protection law during the next legislative session to clearly give localities the authority to remove or relocate such monuments.

With the lawsuit pending, throngs of white nationalists, including neo-Nazis and members of the Ku Klux Klan, staged a “Unite the Right” rally here Aug. 12, saying the gathering was conceived as a show of support for keeping the statues in place. Chanting racist and anti-Semitic slogans, they were met by swarms of counterprotesters, resulting in a day of riotous chaos and violence.

During the mayhem, a 20-year-old Ohio man who had long espoused pro-Nazi views allegedly rammed his car into another vehicle intentionally on a crowded street, sending pedestrians flying. A counterprotester, Heather D. Heyer, 32, was killed and 19 other people were hurt. The suspect, James A. Fields Jr., remains jailed here, charged with second-degree murder and other crimes.

In a related tragedy that day, two Virginia State Police officers who were monitoring the unrest from a helicopter were killed when the aircraft crashed.

Since the disturbance, the Lee and Jackson statues — set high on pedestals and depicting each general astride a war horse — have been shrouded in black tarps, by order of the city.