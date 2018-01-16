A West Virginia man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after police say he fatally restrained a 15-year-old patient at a behavioral health care center in Northern Virginia.

William P. Herndon, 47, of Martinsburg W.Va., who was working as a mental health technician at North Spring Behavioral Healthcare at the time of the teenager’s death, was arrested Tuesday and is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond, police said.

The juvenile male was reportedly unresponsive and not breathing when authorities responded to the facility on Victory Lane at about 3:37 p.m. on Nov. 19. Police said he was taken to a hospital where he died. Police have not released the name of the 15-year-old victim from Norfolk, citing privacy laws.

It is unclear if Herndon has a lawyer at this time. A facility representative was not immediately available to comment Tuesday night, but released a statement in November that stated the facility was cooperating with the investigation and “remains fully committed to its mission of providing high quality treatment programs and services to patients with special, and sometimes complex, mental health needs.”