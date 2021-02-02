“We cannot allow the toxicity of our society to influence our better judgment,” Johnson said.

The judge warned Brennan that he could face three years in jail if he violates the terms of his probation.

Brennan spoke moments earlier, expressing deep regret and sorrow over his actions.

“I lost control that day,” he said. “I cannot defend my actions of that day. I can only apologize”

Brennan earlier pleaded guilty to three counts of misdemeanor assault.

One of his attorneys, David Moyse, said Tuesday that, at the time of the assault, his client was governed by broader issues connected with years of alcohol abuse. After his arrest, Brennan completed a month-long, residential treatment program and moved into a group home for addicts, according to Moyse.

“Mr. Brennan wants to move forward,” Moyse said.

The attacks have left painful memories for the three who had been hanging the fliers.

“They were scared,” prosecutor George Simms said Tuesday. “They did not know what more the defendant would do to them.”

The case, having erupted just outside the nation’s capital, drew significant interest amid a summer of protests and racial unrest. That it took place on a popular biking trail cutting through an affluent suburb only heightened the media’s interest.

After the incident, people on Twitter began comparing video of the assault with photos they found online to determine the identity of the bicyclist. Two innocent people were publicly named as the attacker — a marketing executive and a retired police captain.

Abrasive commentary about Brennan followed his arrest. “MAGAfilth minion confirmed,” one poster said. “Dude needs to be down in a bunker for life.”

On June 1, Brennan set out about noon on a bicycle ride from his home in Kensington, making his way to the Capital Crescent Trail, which has a biking stretch from Bethesda to the Georgetown area of Washington.

At the time, three friends — an 18-year-old man and 19-year-old twin sisters — were hanging signs in the trail area, according to court documents filed by Maryland-National Capital Park Police and an earlier interview with the 18-year-old.

Brennan noticed the fliers.

“Killer cops will not go free,” one of them read.

“A man was lynched by the police. What are you doing about it?” another read.

Brennan “was heard saying, ‘That’s them there,’ while holding a phone up like he was recording them,” Park Police Detective Crystal Lopez later wrote in an affidavit filed in court.

Brennan then circled back, got off his bike and asked the 18-year-old whether he could see the fliers, one of the teens said.

“He said it in a friendly way,” the teen recalled. “I thought he was intrigued.”

Instead, Brennan “forcefully ripped” the fliers from the young man’s hands, according to court records.

Brennan demanded that the three take down the fliers they had hung, according to Simms, the prosecutor.

He approached one of the women, according to court papers, and tried to yank fliers from her hand, resulting in a tug of war over the papers before the woman was able to pull back from Brennan with the fliers, according to police. It was about this point, court records said, that the 18-year-old started recording the encounter.