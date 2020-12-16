At a hearing in the case, currently underway in Montgomery County Circuit Court, an attorney for Brennan said his client intends to plead guilty to the three counts of second-degree assault. The plea would not be official until Brennan answers some standard questions before Judge Eric Johnson and Johnson accepts the plea.

Brennan is expected to be sentenced at a later date. He has been free on $5,000 bond since his arrest June 5.

At about noon June 1, he’d set out for a bicycle ride from his home in Kensington, making his way to the Capital Crescent Trail, which has a popular biking stretch from Bethesda to the Georgetown area of Washington.

At the time, three friends — one 18, the other two 19 — were hanging signs in the trail area, according to court documents filed by Montgomery County Park Police and an earlier interview with the 18-year-old.

Brennan noticed the fliers.

“Killer cops will not go free,” one of them read.

“A man was lynched by the police. What are you doing about it?” read another.

He cycled past the three friends.

“He was heard saying, ‘That’s them there,’ while holding a phone up like he was recording them,” Park Police Detective Crystal Lopez later wrote in an affidavit filed in court.

Brennan then circled back, got off his bike and asked the 18-year-old if he could see the fliers, one of the teens said.

“He said it in a friendly way,” the teen recalled. “I thought he was intrigued.”

Instead, he “forcefully ripped” the fliers from the young man’s hands, according to court records.

Brennan then approached a 19-year-old woman, grabbed her forearm and tried to yank fliers from her other hand, resulting in a tug-of-war over the papers before the woman was able to pull back from Brennan with the fliers, according to police. It was at about this point, court records said, that the 18-year-old started recording the encounter.

Brennan was seen walking up to the other 19-year-old woman, whose right arm he reportedly bruised after yanking a roll of blue painter’s tape from it.

“Do not touch her!” the first 19-year-old screamed.

Police say Brennan then shoved his bike toward the 18-year-old and tried to punch him.

Brennan accused the three of causing riots, called them “deviants” and rode off down the trail, according to Lopez’s affidavit.

Video of the encounter soon spread online, prompting people to speculate online about the alleged assailant's identity. Two men, including a retired police officer, were publicly named by Twitter users as the suspect, even though authorities would later say they had nothing to do with the incident.

Park Police also released photos of the alleged attacker, prompting a flood of calls.

“Tipsters requested to remain anonymous, but provided details of the suspect to include they knew him personally for more than 15 years and several were neighbors of the suspect and knew he regularly rides a bicycle,” Lopez wrote.

Investigators obtained Brennan’s driver’s license photo and enlisted recognition software, which “provided him as a match,” Lopez wrote.

By the morning of June 5, an undercover officer had set up surveillance near Brennan’s home. When he saw him leave in a white Acura SUV driven by his son, the officer trailed the Acura and watched it roll through a stop sign and eventually pull into the parking lot of a church.

“He’d gone there to seek spiritual guidance about what he had done,” one of his attorneys, Andy Jezic, said in an earlier interview.

Later that day, Brennan allowed investigators to search his home.

They found gear and clothes that matched the video: “Sunglasses, bike helmet, cycling shoes, blue bandanna, water bottle, shorts,” Lopez later wrote.

“Brennan also led officers to a black book bag in his basement office,” Lopez continued, “that contained the fliers and tape that were taken from the victims.”

After his arrest, two of Brennan’s adult children stressed that what he did was inexcusable, and he felt deep sorrow over it.