After shooting Biddle, detectives alleged in charging documents, Phillips tried to cover his tracks by forging and backdating $18,050 worth of checks he would later deposit. Phillips also allegedly sent an email from Biddle’s cellphone to his co-workers at Payment Solutions Inc. in Rockville on June 23, stating that a “family emergency” would be keeping him from working that day, police said in court papers. Investigators worked the case for six days, according to court documents, reviewing copies of Biddle’s checks, interviewing his co-workers, and reviewing a neighbor’s security camera footage that appeared to place Phillips walking away from the scene of the crime.