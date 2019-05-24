A 74-year-old voice instructor in Bethesda was arrested on 10 counts of possessing child pornography Thursday, according to state police officials.

Charles Victor Kopfstein-Penk has for years taught voice and flute out of his home studio. He has performed in Washington area opera and oratorio concerts for about 40 years, according to published concert reviews and to his and his wife’s studio website.



Charles Kopfstein-Penk (Maryland State Police)

In February, investigators from the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force discovered “a person online actively pursuing the receipt of child pornography,” police officials said in a statement. Investigators identified the suspect and where he lived.

Early Thursday morning, they arrived at his home with a search warrant, state police said, and found various electronic devices. A “preliminary forensic review” of the devices revealed child pornography, according to the state police who gave no further details. Investigators seized the devices and said they will be analyzed at a digital forensics laboratory.

Officials said Kopfstein-Penk taught students of all ages from his home. He was arrested there “without incident” and taken to the Montgomery County Detention Center, where he was being held Thursday evening, according to state and county officials.

Reached Thursday, Kopfstein-Penk’s wife declined to comment and said the family was in the process of hiring an attorney.

A native of what was then Czechoslovakia, Kopfstein-Penk was a young child when his parents fled shortly after Eastern Bloc communists took over, according to a 1956 article in The Washington Post highlighting his mother’s work as a Voice of America broadcaster.

By the 1970s, Kopfstein-Penk was performing in Washington area concerts.

Alice Crites contributed to this report

