A separate video posted on social media appears to show part of the confrontation, which involved at least six people, at New York Avenue and 14th Street NW. The video shows a man with an apparent stab wound to his neck. His identity could not be confirmed.

Police said they were called to the scene about 2:25 a.m. for a report of a stabbing. In a statement, police said two men and one woman had injuries described as not life-threatening. The statement did not address a motive and did not describe details of what might have led to the incident. No arrests have been made.

On Wednesday morning, Lt. Ralph Neal, the watch commander in the 2nd Police District station, told The Washington Post and several other media outlets that at least one of the victims said they were affiliated with the Proud Boys, a group whose members have espoused white nationalist ideology and have clashed violently with counterprotesters and anarchists. Proud Boys could not immediately be reached for comment.

Neal also said the victims told police that the assailants were affiliated with Black Lives Matter. Beatty, who is Black, has been publicly critical of Black Lives Matter. In her video from the hospital, she blamed Black Lives Matter for the incident. The video of the altercation does not indicate whether the people involved were associated with any group.

Black Lives Matter DC denied involvement. On Twitter, the movement called earlier reports of the allegation “irresponsible dangerous journalism” and said they “have nothing to do with these stabbings.” They also criticized D.C. police for linking them to the incident and “sharing false information.”

Dustin Sternbeck, the police department’s top spokesman, issued a statement later Wednesday saying, “The incident remains under investigation, and MPD cannot verify any specific affiliation of the suspects.”

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham, speaking at D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s (D) regular news conference, said the earlier information provided by the lieutenant “was preliminary in nature.” He said that after further investigation, police do not know whether the assailants are a part of any group.

“We don’t have a motive at this point,” Newsham said, noting that demonstrations Tuesday night were largely peaceful, with only a handful of arrests, one involving an assault with a baseball bat.

Beatty, who is 29 and from New Jersey, runs an evangelical street ministry called At the Well and has been in the District for several days. Last week, The Post reported that she had been ripping up signs she and others had torn from a fence that became a Black Lives Matter memorial between the White House and Black Lives Matter Plaza. Beatty, who is an antiabortion activist, had come to celebrate the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

In an earlier Instagram post, Beatty said she had been at Harry’s bar with members of the Proud Boys on Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

In her post from the hospital, Beatty said that after leaving the bar, she and others were on New York Avenue listening to President Trump’s address on smartphones when they saw an older man dressed in a suit being harassed by some young men.

Beatty said that they assumed he was being taunted for political reasons and crossed the street to help him. That’s when the altercation occurred, she said.

Video of the altercation, taken by Jen Loh, former vice president of Latinos for Trump, shows a woman who appears to be Beatty bleeding from her back. The video then shows a man bleeding from the neck. A person says, “Oh my God, you got tons of blood coming from your neck. . . . We need an ambulance.”

Loh said in an interview that she was with the group headed from Harry’s bar toward the White House when the confrontation began. She said they were watching the president speak on her phone, and then the rest of the group got ahead of her and she heard Beatty scream. She rushed over and began filming the altercation from a distance.

“It was just chaotic,” Loh said. “Everything happened so fast. . . . There was blood everywhere.”

She said she knows that the Proud Boys are controversial, but that she sees them as having helped Beatty. “She could have been really hurt,” Loh said. “I’m grateful that they were there to stop it.”

Beatty said on social media that the stabbing left half of one her lungs collapsed, and caused liver damage. “These kids came out to do one thing and one thing only, to destroy,” she said on her seven-minute-long Instagram post.