Despite Sunday’s stifling heat, or perhaps because of it, robbers or would-be robbers used bicycles in three street robberies or attempts, according to D.C. police accounts.

In the latest, four men, two of them on bicycles, tried to take a woman’s money about 4 p.m. in the 700 block of 14th Street NE.

She resisted, and they fled empty-handed, police said. They said she was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Around sunrise, D.C. police said, a man on a bicycle grabbed a backpack from someone sitting on a bench at Third Street and Madison Drive on the Mall. Police said they made an arrest and got the backpack back.

Earlier, police said, a robber on a ride-share bicycle took someone’s property in the 1400 block of Rhode Island Avenue NW and pedaled away, heading west on N Street.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news