By Martin Weil November 8, 2019 at 11:39 PM EST A bicyclist was critically injured Friday evening after being struck by a car on a ramp to the Capital Beltway in Bethesda, Montgomery County authorities said. The cyclist, described only as an adult, was hit about 5:45 p.m. on the ramp from Old Georgetown Road to the inner loop of the Beltway, according to the county fire and police departments.