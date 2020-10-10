By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowOctober 10, 2020 at 2:12 AM EDTA bicyclist was struck by the driver of a vehicle and critically injured in Montgomery County Friday night, authorities said.The crash occurred in the 8000 block of Snouffer School Road in the Gaithersburg area, said Pete Piringer, the spokesman for the county fire and rescue service.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe bicyclist was knocked unconscious in the crash, Piringer said.It occurred near Cherry Laurel Lane. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.