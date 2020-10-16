By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowOctober 16, 2020 at 7:43 PM EDTA bicyclist has died after a collision with a vehicle in Gaithersburg a week ago, Montgomery County police said.Jose Lopez Hernandez, 36, of Gaithersburg, was in a collision Oct. 9, the police said. The crash occurred about 9:45 p.m. at Snouffer School Road and Sweet Autumn Drive, they said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightHernandez died at a hospital Monday, according to the police.They said they are still investigating. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.