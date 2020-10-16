A bicyclist has died after a collision with a vehicle in Gaithersburg a week ago, Montgomery County police said.

Jose Lopez Hernandez, 36, of Gaithersburg, was in a collision Oct. 9, the police said. The crash occurred about 9:45 p.m. at Snouffer School Road and Sweet Autumn Drive, they said.

Hernandez died at a hospital Monday, according to the police.

They said they are still investigating.