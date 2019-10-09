When they arrived, they found a man lying on the grassy area beside the roadway, police said.

Authorities said the man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation but an initial finding was that the man was riding his bike north on McKendree Road when he was “struck by a vehicle from behind,” police said.

In a message on Twitter, police said that “that vehicle did not stop.” Officials said the vehicle “most likely has front end damage.”

No description of the vehicle was given at this time.

