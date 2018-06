A bicyclist was killed Saturday night after his tire got caught in a streetcar rail, causing him to fall into the path of a charter bus in Northeast Washington, D.C. police said Sunday.

Malik Habib, 19, of Northeast, fell while cycling in the streetcar lane in the 300 block of H Street NE, police said. A charter bus, which also was eastbound on H Street, struck Habib at about 9:35 p.m.

Habib was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.