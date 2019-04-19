A bicyclist was killed Friday morning in a collision with a vehicle in Northeast Washington, according to the D.C. fire and police departments.

The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. at Florida Avenue and K Street NE, in the Trinidad neighborhood.

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, said the bicyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

Maggiolo said the driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital for injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

No other details about the circumstances of the crash or the victim were immediately made available.

