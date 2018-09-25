A 65-year-old bicyclist from Arlington, Va., was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday on Constitution Avenue along the Mall, D.C. police said.

Authorities said the driver of a dark-colored sedan went through a red light and did not stop after the crash. Police said they are looking for the vehicle. The victim was identified as Thomas H. Hollowell.

The crash occurred about 7:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Constitution Avenue NW, between the Smithsonian Museum of American History and the Museum of Natural History.

Police said Hollowell was riding his bicycle east on Constitution Avenue and was crossing 12th Street when he was hit. Police said the driver of the dark sedan went through a red traffic light and struck the bicyclist “at a high rate of speed.”

The driver sped away, heading north on 12th Street, police said.

Monday’s crash occurred three days after a Montgomery County man was killed while riding an electric scooter at Dupont Circle, the first time someone utilizing the shared scooter service has been killed in the area. That incident remains under investigation.

Police have recorded 27 traffic-related fatalities this year, a slight increase over this time in 2017. Four were bicyclists. Ten were pedestrians, including the man killed on the scooter. Five were motorcyclists, seven were in cars and one was riding an ATV.