They found 56-year-old Candido Lopez-Sales of Washington suffering from serious injuries, and he later died at a hospital, the statement said.
An investigation showed Lopez-Sales was struck by an on-duty officer with the Metropolitan Police Department driving an unmarked District police vehicle, according to the statement.
The statement said the officer was traveling westbound on East Capitol Street approaching Southern Avenue with his emergency lights and sirens activated.
According to a witness, Lopez-Sales was riding his bike on the sidewalk along East Capitol Street, then entered the roadway into the travel lanes seconds before the collision, the statement said.
At a news conference Thursday, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said the officer driving the vehicle was a member of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. The officers are allowed to work in other jurisdictions, Newsham said, and the officer was in the area to arrest a homicide suspect.
“They pursue the most serious violent fugitives we have,” Newsham said.
Newsham said no body-camera footage of the incident would be available because plainclothes officers do not wear body cameras.
The collision occurred at the boundary of the District and Prince George’s County near the Capitol Heights Metro station.
Prince George’s County police said anyone with information about the collision should contact them at 301-731-4422.