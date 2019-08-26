A bicyclist was robbed at gunpoint Saturday afternoon on the W&OD trail in Loudoun County, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim was approached by the robbers about 12:20 p.m. on the trail near Williamsburg Road in the Sterling area of the county, the sheriff’s office said.

The office said her jewelry, bag and cellphone were taken.

Her bicycle was also taken, authorities said.

They said the robbers fled on bicycles.

The victim, whose age was not given, reported minor injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, the robbers were described as Hispanic, male and about 18 years old.

One was thin, and wore blue jeans, a white shirt and a white hat, the sheriff’s office said, and the other was heavy and wore blue jeans and a black shirt.

The W&OD hiking and bicycle trail is one of the most popular of its kind in the Washington region, and runs for 45 miles from Arlington County through Fairfax County and on to Loudoun.

Events such as Saturday’s are extremely uncommon on the trail.

