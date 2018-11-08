A 47-year-old man riding a bike was struck and killed Wednesday evening by a vehicle in Wheaton, Md., officials said.

The incident happened around 6:26 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph and Goodhill roads. Montgomery County Police said the bicyclist was headed west on Randolph Road when a 2019 BMW M240i was also headed the same way.

Police said the bicyclist then crossed the westbound lanes of Randolph Road and collided with the BMW. It’s not clear why the bicyclist crossed the road.

Authorities said the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not immediately identified, pending the notification of his family. The BMW’s driver, 57, was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Recently, there have been other fatal bicycle crashes.

In September, a 64-year-old bicyclist from Arlington was struck and killed by a vehicle along the Mall in Washington. And in July, a cyclist was struck and killed along M Street near New Hampshire Avenue in Northwest Washington.