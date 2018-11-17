A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries late Friday after being struck by a Montgomery County police car in the Chevy Chase area, police officials said.

The man remained hospitalized Saturday. The officer was not injured.

About 11:10 p.m. Friday, Officer James O’Rourke was driving south on Connecticut Avenue, at Jones Bridge Road, when his 2016 Ford Interceptor hit the cyclist.

“Officer O’Rourke was assigned a routine call for service and did not have his emergency equipment activated at the time of the collision,” police said in a release Saturday.

No further details of the crash were released.

The police department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating. Such probes can take months, and generally include interviews, skid mark and other road measurements, and a review of any possible surveillance or police video.

Police officials said they would release the injured man’s name once his family members have been notified.