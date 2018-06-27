A big tree, with its many boughs and branches, came down on a Metrobus Tuesday in Alexandria. No injuries were reported, the police said. (Alexandria Police photo)

From behind, it almost looked as if a Metrobus had driven into the woods in Alexandria on Tuesday, but as it turned out, a tree had fallen on the bus. No injuries were reported.

The incident occurred in the middle of the day on N. Beauregard Street, the county police said. Wires were also torn down in the incident at N. Fillmore Avenue.

It was not immediately clear what caused the tree to topple. However numerous trees have been uprooted in the past couple of weeks as heavy rains have soaked the soil and sometimes loosened the trees’ grip on the ground.