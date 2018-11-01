Getting around on a bike in District traffic can be a challenge, but one rider had a particularly difficult time of it Wednesday when someone jumped out of a car and, according to a police account, whacked him with a bat.

It happened Wednesday, in the Petworth area of the city, at 10th and Quincy Streets NW about 2:15 p.m., the police said.

The rider told police that he was pedaling in the 3700 block of 10th when the guy came out of a parked vehicle and swung the bat.

He was treated by D.C. Fire and EMS personnel at the scene.

Perhaps the worst part of it was what happened to the bike. The assailant seized it, stuck it in his car, and drove away.

Police gave this description. A Hispanic man in his early 20s, about 5 feet 11 to 6 feet, in blue jeans and a t-shirt, driving a 2018 silver Nissan Quest with paper tags.