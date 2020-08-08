Police responded Saturday morning to reports of a partially burned Black Lives Matter banner on the front lawn of a private residence in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

There were no suspects or arrests as of Saturday afternoon, according to Rebecca Innoncenti, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department.

Maria Sloan, 56, said she woke up Saturday morning to find her hand-sewn banner singed and sprawled across her front lawn.

“I was shocked and scared,” she said.

The banner, five-by-four feet, had been hanging between two trees in front of her house for over a month.

Aria Noosha, 25, said he was driving by the house just after midnight when he saw the banner ablaze. Noosha said he ran toward the fire and put it out moments before it spread to the trees.

“It is scary to think about what would have happened if we weren’t driving by,” he said.

Sloan spent hours Saturday researching non-flammable materials for her next, bigger Black Lives Matter banner.

“Can’t let whoever did this scare us so easily,” she said.