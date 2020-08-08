“I was shocked and scared,” she said.
The banner, five-by-four feet, had been hanging between two trees in front of her house for over a month.
Aria Noosha, 25, said he was driving by the house just after midnight when he saw the banner ablaze. Noosha said he ran toward the fire and put it out moments before it spread to the trees.
“It is scary to think about what would have happened if we weren’t driving by,” he said.
Sloan spent hours Saturday researching non-flammable materials for her next, bigger Black Lives Matter banner.
“Can’t let whoever did this scare us so easily,” she said.