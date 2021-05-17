By Katie MettlerMay 17, 2021 at 9:45 p.m. UTCA Virginia man was found dead in a parking lot in Bladensburg over the weekend, Prince George’s County police said.Police found the man, 33-year-old Christian Artiga, in the 5600 block of Annapolis Road after responding to the location just after 3 a.m. on Saturday for the report of a shooting.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightHe died at the scene, police said.Detectives are investigating. Today's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.