A Bladensburg town councilman has been charged with burglary after breaking into a Fairfax County apartment in January and stealing cash, police said.

Selwyn Bridgeman, 41, was arrested on Saturday, following a Fairfax County police investigation that determined he was the man a Fairfax City area couple found standing inside their home the night of Jan. 29. The man left when confronted and the next day the couple noticed money missing from their apartment in the 12200 block of Pender Creek Circle and alerted authorities, police said.

The investigation determined Bridgeman was actually trying to contact an acquaintance who lived in the same apartment complex, police said. Bridgeman initially knocked on the acquaintance’s door, but the acquaintance did not answer, police said.

Bridgeman then entered an apartment through an unlocked door and was confronted by the homeowners after they heard their dog barking, police said. Bridgeman then realized he was in the wrong apartment and left the scene.

Police declined to say how much money was taken from the couple’s apartment.

“He left with no problems,” said Sgt. Aaron Pfeiff, a spokesman for the Fairfax County police department.

Bridgeman was arrested in Prince George’s County on Saturday and is awaiting extradition to Fairfax County. No attorney was listed for Bridgeman in the court system.

Bridgeman has been on the town council in Bladensburg since 2015, according to his Facebook page. He was elected to a four-year term and ran for mayor in 2017. He works in banking and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2006, according to the page.

Bridgeman was involved in a bizarre incident during the mayoral election. WUSA9 reported last year that police were investigating after Bridgeman claimed a group of men attempted to set him on fire while he and friend were collecting campaign signs following his unsuccessful bid for the office.

A friend posted a picture on Facebook of Bridgeman with what appeared to be a burned white shirt after the alleged incident. Bridgeman was not seriously hurt, according to the report. It’s unclear what the outcome of that investigation was.

WUSA also reported Bridgeman was charged during the campaign with secretly recording a Fraternal Order of Police meeting and publishing the audio. Court records show at least one individual sought a protective order against Bridgeman last year and he has faced charges for possession of marijuana in the past.

The mayor of Bladensburg Takisha D. James did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Bridgeman or his status on the council. A woman who answered a phone at city hall said she could not comment on the case.