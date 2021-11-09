Although police identified the student charged, The Washington Post is withholding his name because at his age there is a strong chance that his case ultimately will be transferred to Maryland juvenile court, where there is a general expectation of confidentiality.
On Tuesday, a relative of the 16-year-old — also a Blair student — was accused of bringing a knife to the high school the day after the stabbing and was taken into police custody, officials said.
In a Tuesday message to families, Montgomery Blair High School Principal Renay Johnson said the knife was recovered when a search was conducted, as the school followed its safety and security protocols.
Johnson said that “out of an abundance of caution,” Montgomery County police remained on campus Tuesday to support the school’s security efforts.
The Blair student who was injured in the stabbing has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home, Johnson said in the letter.
“We wish him well in his recovery and have extended support to his family,” she said.