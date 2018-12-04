An explosion damages bank of mailboxes in residential neighborhood in Northeast Washington, police say. (iStock/iStock)

A blast damaged mailboxes Monday night in an apartment house development in Northeast Washington, the D.C. police said.

The explosion damaged a bank of mailboxes in the 2000 block of Maryland Avenue NE, the police said.

Although property was damaged no injuries were reported after the blast, the police said.

An investigation is being conducted by the police, the D.C. Fire and EMS Department and the Postal Service, according to authorities.

The strength of the blast was apparently sufficient to prompt authorities to close both the 2000 block of Maryland and the 2000 block of M Street for about a half hour.

It was also reported that some evacuations were carried out.