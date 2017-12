A fire blazed through an indoor antiques mall Monday night in southern Fairfax County.

The fire broke out at a detached one-story building in the 8100 block of Richmond Highway in the Mount Vernon area, officials said. No injuries were reported.

However, it appeared that part of the structure may have collapsed.

A web site for the antiques mall said it housed more than 30 dealers and thousands of items. It was closed on Christmas, according to the site.

It was not clear what caused the fire.