Smoke billowed from the boat after the fire broke out about 6:30 p.m. near Gravelly Point and Reagan National Airport. Although firefighters quelled the blaze, the medium-size pleasure-craft was heavily damaged, and partially sank at its stern, according to the fire department. The precise cause was not immediately known, but Maggiolo said the fire was reported as electrical in origin.
One firefighter suffered an injury that was not considered life-threatening.
The craft appeared to be a powerboat with an open passenger compartment.