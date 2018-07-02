Firefighters from Montgomery and Loudoun Counties were sent to the Potomac River Sunday night after a boat caught fire. (Montgomery fire department photo)

A boat caught fire and sank in the Potomac River Sunday night, but its three occupants escaped safely, Montgomery County fire officials said.

The blaze occurred about 10 p.m. on a 14-foot boat near Van Deventer Island, which is near the Loudoun County side of the river, said Pete Piringer, the spokesman for the Montgomery fire department. The site is upstream from Seneca, Md., and from Great Falls, Va.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters from the two counties, but it was heavily damaged and sank, Piringer said. The cause of the fire was not known.