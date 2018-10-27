Sketch released while police were attempting to identify bodies found in New York City. The women later has since been identified as Rotana Farea, 22, and Tala Farea, 16, of Falls Church. although police did not immediately update which image shows which victim. (NYPD/NYPD)

Two young women whose bodies washed up on the shore of the Hudson River in New York City earlier this week were identified Saturday as sisters from Falls Church, Va.

Rotana Farea, 22, and Tala Farea, 16, were found on the rocks near 68 Street & Riverside Park in Manhattan on Wednesday. There were no obvious signs of trauma, police said; according to local news reports the two were fully clothed and bound together with duct tape.

Tala Farea was reported missing to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as of August 24. The report said she “may be with her sister.”