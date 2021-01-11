The video is essentially a walk-through of the house in the aftermath of the shooting. The video captures other occupants of the home and — inside Lemp's bedroom — shows a white sheet placed over his body. None of the front line SWAT officers, per county policy, wore body cameras during the raid.

AD

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones recently said the department will change its body camera regulations to require all SWAT officers to wear the devices, just as the county's uniformed patrol officers have worn them for several years. That change is expected to be rolled out early this year, Jones said.

AD

The shooting of Lemp was ruled justified by prosecutors, according to a 17-page report they released two weeks ago. The officer who shot Lemp did so, prosecutors concluded, after Lemp ignored commands to raise his hands as he got out his bed, grabbed an assault-style rifle, and pointed it at the officer, the report said.

Lemp had caught the attention of police after they received tips that he illegally possessed weapons and had written online that he was an active member of a self-proclaimed armed group, prosecutors said. Police also suspected, according to the report, that Lemp had been illegally manufacturing and selling “ghost guns,” which don’t have serial numbers and can’t be traced.

AD

Since his fatal shooting, Lemp has become a beloved martyr among anti-government extremists around the country. The lack of body camera footage has fueled speculation from them and others about his death.

AD

Prosecutors built their findings in large part on accounts by the officer and by Lemp's girlfriend, which differed on when the officer started shooting. Both witnesses, though, said that at some point Lemp raised his weapon at the officer, according to prosecutors. And forensic evidence from Lemp’s bedroom supported the officer's statements, prosecutors said.

But as the report made clear, and the recordings released Monday confirmed, prosecutors had no video or audio evidence to compare with witness statements. Such recordings are becoming more common for investigations into police-involved shootings.

“Once the house was secured,” prosecutors reported, “it appears that a police officer, using body worn camera equipment, entered the house and went from room to room in order to document the scene. Investigators determined that very little evidentiary value could be obtained from this recording as it was conducted after the raid was over.”

AD

AD

The body-camera video recorded three assault-style rifles found in Lemp’s bedroom. One was under a sofa, according to the video. One was hanging on a wall, according to the video. One had been placed on Lemp’s bed. That rifle, an officer can be heard saying, was found next to Lemp’s body before it was moved by medics.

The video also shows a handgun on Lemp’s nightstand, and a booby trap attached to a door — not used by the SWAT team — that led from outside the house directly into Lemp’s bedroom.

Lemp’s family members have long held that the police exaggerated the threat he posed. His family has said police obtained a no-knock warrant based on flimsy evidence, opened fire on him while he was still asleep, and then burst into his room and stomped on his neck — assertions contradicted by the report. Attorneys for Lemp’s family and his girlfriend have pushed back against the findings in the report.

AD

AD

Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy applauded the police department’s decision to outfit SWAT team members with body cameras, saying it will lend great transparency to the raids and provide important evidence in any future investigations.

“I think that’s a terrific move. The exception for SWAT officers never made sense to me,” McCarthy said. “Had body camera footage existed, this case could have been done much quicker.”

Almost immediately after the shooting, media and government accountability organizations made formal requests to Montgomery County for the body camera footage. Police officials declined to release the footage and to describe how extensive, or limited, the recordings wore.

AD

Leading the push for the video’s release was Judicial Watch, a conservative group known for filing Freedom of Information requests to federal agencies. The group requested the Montgomery County police video, it stated, as part of its mission to tell the public “what their government is up to.”

AD

Montgomery officials denied the initial requests from Judicial Watch, The Washington Post and other organizations, saying that doing so could damage on ongoing investigation. Judicial Watch sued the county over the denial, litigation that remains pending in Montgomery County Circuit Court.

When Montgomery County implemented its body-worn camera program in 2016 amid national calls for increased police accountability, the department mandated them for patrol officers, according to police department documents. SWAT officers were exempt, as officials feared that recordings released to the public could reveal raid tactics and endanger officers and future operations.

AD

The notion that body camera videos will reveal tactics has historically been a concern for SWAT officers, but it’s one that’s fading, said Thor Eells, executive director of the National Tactical Officers Association. The footage that gets released, he says, tends to be from individual SWAT officers, revealing only a small part of the larger raid strategy. The trade-off — showing the public how certain parts of raids unfolded — serves SWAT teams better in the long run, according to Eells.

AD

“You're not exactly giving up the crown jewels,” he said. “And in the vast majority of these cases, video exonerates allegations against the officers.”