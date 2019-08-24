A man’s body was found Saturday along the rocky shore of Great Falls Park in Virginia and authorities have launched an investigation, officials said.

About 9:40 a.m., a kayaker along the Potomac River spotted the body “partially in the water” near Sandy Landing, said Sgt. Eduardo Delgado, a spokesman for the U.S. Park Police. Officers are using boats to recover the body and will work closely with state forensic investigators who also have been called to the scene, Delgado said.

There are high cliffs in the area. But Delgado said early Saturday afternoon that it was too soon to know what happened to the man. Authorities also were working to learn and confirm the man’s identity, Delgado said.

