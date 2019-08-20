A woman whose body was found in a brush fire in the Bowie area Saturday morning has been determined to be a homicide victim who was killed in the District, Prince George’s County police said Tuesday.

The woman’s name, age, hometown and cause of death were not released Tuesday.

The body was discovered after firefighters responded to the brush fire around 6 a.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of Mill Branch Road, across from Bowie Town Center. The body was discovered about 6:15 a.m., and police initially were unable to say whether it was a man or a woman.

An autopsy on Sunday determined that the victim was an adult woman who had suffered “multiple injuries to the body,” and her death was ruled a homicide, Prince George’s police said.

Prince George’s police said they transferred the case to D.C. police upon learning that her death had occurred in the District. A county police spokeswoman said she could not discuss how police had learned that because the case was no longer being investigated by Prince George’s County.

A spokeswoman for D.C. police declined to answer any questions about the case.

