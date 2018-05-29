The Howard County Police Department captured drone footage of Ellicott City, Md., after historic flooding ripped through the city. (Howard County Police Department)

A man’s body found by searchers in the Patapsco River near the Howard and Baltimore county line has been identified, authorities said.

Howard County police confirmed that the body is that of Eddison “Eddie” Hermond, a 39-year-old National Guard sergeant from Severn, Md.

The discovery comes after Ellicott City, Md., was hit over the weekend by widespread flooding. Hermond went missing after he tried to rescue a woman who was trapped by rapidly rising water in the town.

Hermond had been at a restaurant Sunday helping to celebrate the owner’s birthday.

The woman who was trapped, Kate Bowman, said Hermond stepped over a ledge and was “immediately washed away.”

“It was so fast,” Bowman recalled. “He just got washed away real quick.”

The historic area was hit with similar heavy flooding in the summer of 2016. That storm left two people dead and caused more than $20 million in damage.

The flooding has frustrated many in the area because it was the third major flood for the town since 2011. Maryland’s governor has declared a state of emergency.