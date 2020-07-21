By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowJuly 21, 2020 at 9:33 PM EDTA body was found Tuesday evening in the Potomac River downstream from Great Falls, authorities said.The discovery was made near Old Anglers Inn after a kayaker reported seeing a body in the water about 7 p.m., said Officer Rick Goodale, a Montgomery County police spokesman.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightFurther details were not immediately available. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.